Goldberg Believes WWE Had Asuka Surpass His Streak “On Purpose”

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently discussed his legendary undefeated streak in WCW and reacted to Asuka surpassing his record number of consecutive wins in WWE. Goldberg famously claimed 173 victories during WCW’s peak in the Monday Night Wars.

Appearing on Real Talk with Mike Burke, the host suggested that a dominant streak like Goldberg’s would never happen again in modern wrestling. Goldberg quickly corrected him, pointing to Asuka’s historic run in WWE. “They already did,” Goldberg stated. “Some girl at WWE. They did it on purpose”. Goldberg clarified his comment wasn’t directed at the performer herself. “I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah,” he added. Asuka went undefeated for 914 days in WWE, surpassing Goldberg’s official number of consecutive wins.

Goldberg then elaborated on his perspective regarding WWE, stemming from his time in WCW during the Monday Night Wars. “The whole WWE experience…I was part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars. I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides,” Goldberg recalled. He discussed the dynamic after WCW folded.

“Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want,” he said. Goldberg believes his success during that era still irks WWE. “I think there is always going to be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company where I was the champion in a very short period of time and we were beating them in the ratings,” he concluded.

Goldberg officially retired from professional wrestling earlier this year, competing in his final match against Gunther in July, where he came up short.