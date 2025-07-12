Watch: What Happened With Goldberg After SNME Went Off Air

A top WWE star made an appearance to hail Goldberg after his final match at tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former WCW Champion went up against Gunther at the show. The ending of this match saw the referee getting knocked out with a spear which robbed Goldberg of an opportunity to pin his opponent following a Jackhammer.

In the end, the World Champion managed to retain his title after putting the wrestling legend in a sleeper hold. Gunther quickly left the arena after his win, but Goldberg remained in the ring for a while.

What Happened After Saturday Night’s Main Event

The rest of the locker room came out to celebrate the 58-year-old. Goldberg’s son Gage, also joined him in the ring alongside the legends that were in the arena for this bout, including DDP.

The former world champion first cut a promo for his hometown crowd, talking about how he had never lost a match in Atlanta before. After his speech, former Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes came out and he cut a promo to end the night.

Not everything went according to plan during the show however, as Seth Rollins seemingly suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at the event. You can check out the latest update on his health here.