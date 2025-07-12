Goldberg Loses Final Match, Thanks Fans At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s final match did not go as he hoped as he came up short at Saturday Night’s Main Event. In the final match of the night, Goldberg battled World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Despite a valiant effort by the former WCW World Champion, GUNTHER got the win by choking Goldberg out in his native Atlanta.

Speaking after the match, Goldberg apologized to the live crowd for not getting the win and the World Heavyweight Championship. Nevertheless, Goldberg was grateful for the friends and family who had made the trip to see his final match in person.

For Goldberg, the question is no longer ‘Who’s Next?’ but rather ‘What’s Next?’ As Goldberg prepares for life outside of the ring, it remains to be seen what’s to come for the WWE Hall of Famer.