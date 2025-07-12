Goldberg, WWE SNME
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Goldberg Loses Final Match, Thanks Fans At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

by Thomas Lowson
Saturday Night's Main Event (July 2025)

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s final match did not go as he hoped as he came up short at Saturday Night’s Main Event. In the final match of the night, Goldberg battled World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Despite a valiant effort by the former WCW World Champion, GUNTHER got the win by choking Goldberg out in his native Atlanta.

Speaking after the match, Goldberg apologized to the live crowd for not getting the win and the World Heavyweight Championship. Nevertheless, Goldberg was grateful for the friends and family who had made the trip to see his final match in person.

For Goldberg, the question is no longer ‘Who’s Next?’ but rather ‘What’s Next?’ As Goldberg prepares for life outside of the ring, it remains to be seen what’s to come for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News