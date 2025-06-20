I’m Old: Goldberg Responds To Criticism of His Raw Appearance

Goldberg has responded to the criticism of his WWE return.

The WCW veteran made his comeback at this past Monday’s Raw, confronting the World Champion Gunther. A title match has since been announced between the two heavyweights for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Fellow veteran Bully Ray had been critical of the whole story questioning why Goldberg is getting the title shot by just showing up. The former WCW champion defended his case while appearing on The National Football Show with Dan Sileo. He reminded everyone of his legacy in pro wrestling, suggesting that it’s enough to get him into the title picture:

“I was 176-0. I don’t have to stand in freakin’ line… So Bully Ray can bite me. But everybody’s got an opinion, and Bully Ray has a podcast that’s about wrestling, And so you’re obviously gonna chime in and give your two cents and I love him to death and I respect his opinion. But his opinion is like an asshole and everybody’s got one. So I mean, that’s fine.”

I’m Old: Goldberg

The 58-year-old is way past his prime. The wrestling star himself has revealed numerous health issues and injuries he has been dealing with while preparing for his final match. Many believed that his age was visible during his latest Raw appearance and fans have expressed concerns about the upcoming match.

The former champion also addressed these remarks about his latest TV appearance, asking people to show him any other athlete who is willing to take the same risk at his age:

“Everybody, ‘Oh, Goldberg’s limping to the ring, Goldberg’s small, Goldberg’s old.’ I am freakin’ old. What do you want me to do? … Turn the clock back? But, show me another 58-year-old dude that’s willing to go out and do this? I mean, there’s a couple. But I’m gonna hopefully surpass their performance and at the end of the day, I gotta surpass my performance in the past.”

Apart from this, Goldberg also discussed his 2022 match with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia and why it was not the right way for him to go out. You can check out what he said here.