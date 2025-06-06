‘I’m Terrified’: Goldberg Discusses Struggles Of Getting In Ring Shape For Final Match

Goldberg has revealed the difficulties of preparing for a wrestling return at his age.

The 58-year-old has confirmed that he will be having a retirement match in 2025. Gunther is expected to be his final opponent following their confrontation at the 2024 Bad Blood PPV, but a date has not yet been revealed for this bout.

The former Universal Champion provided some updates on the preparations for his final match during a recent appearance on the CarCast pod. Goldberg mentioned how getting in ring shape at his age is very difficult:

“It’s been really tough. I gotta tell you. I’m a bitch to deal with anyway, but you know I know the date (of the retirement match) No one else knows the date, public wise. At my age you obviously have to do a lot of different things to get yourself prepared for what I’m about to embark upon. It’s uncharted water because not many people my age have done that. Not just showing up to show up, I need to show up and be me. I’ve tapped into me a little bit more as of late. My training, with all my injuries and with my age, you know, it makes it extremely difficult to get prepared without going overboard.”

I’m Extremely Limited: Goldberg

The WCW veteran went into detail of things like the strict diet plan he has to follow and what kind of training he is doing. Even with all the hard work, however, it’s very hard for Goldberg to get into the shape he desires, because of all the ‘mileage’ he has put on his body over the years:

“I’m terrified to put those trunks on again. I may even go with different kind of trunks. I’m extremely limited because of my left knee. I can’t run. Hell, I’m working around my shoulder that I haven’t been able to use for five years.”

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia for the Night of Champions PPV on June 28. Though many fans believe that the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event set for July 12 from Atlanta, Georgia will be a better choice to hold the wrestling veteran’s final match.