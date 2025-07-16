Goldberg Is Retired In Principle, Can’t Rule Out Doing More

Goldberg stepped into the ring one final time at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. While this was billed was Goldberg’s final match, fans know that final matches in wrestling are often anything but.

Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg was asked directly whether he considers himself truly retired. The WWE Hall of Famer then explained how retiring in wrestling is rarely a simple thing.

“I can’t say that. In principle, yeah, I’m done, but I worked my ass off for five months… don’t know if I want to kick start that again and say, ‘Guess what, I didn’t retire. I want to go one more time.’ “You don’t plan stuff like that. In the world of professional wrestling, I guess you’re not retired until you’re dead. In principle, yeah, I’m retired.”

Retired or not, Goldberg knows that he can’t rush a return to WWE. No matter what comes next, fans shouldn’t expect to see Goldberg anytime soon. Later in the interview, Goldberg acknowledged that retiring in wrestling is rarely the end.

“Wrestling world, you’re never retired until you’re dead. I ain’t dead yet. It was reinvigorating. It was a lot of fun.”

Goldberg’s send-off was a huge moment for the former Universal Champion, though he didn’t walk away with the win. Stay tuned for the latest on Goldberg and his next move in wrestling.