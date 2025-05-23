Goldberg Teases Location Of Retirement Match in 2025

Goldberg will wrestle for the final time in 2025, ending one of the most iconic in-ring careers of all time. Speaking to My San Antonio, Goldberg remained coy about match specifics, but shared where he intends his farewell to take place.

“It’s going to be in the South. This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about.”

Goldberg made his name in wrestling as part of WCW, a promotion that hosted most of its biggest events in Southern United States. A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Goldberg’s biggest moment, capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hollywood Hogan, would take place in the South.

As for Goldberg’s opponent, that still remains a mystery. Many have pointed at GUNTHER, who had an altercation with Goldberg at the WWE Bad Blood PLE (also in Georgia.) With Goldberg announcing his retirement plans shortly after his face-off with the Austrian, it’s no wonder why many believe the Ring General will give Goldberg his send-off.

No matter who, where, or when, Goldberg’s send off will be a huge final chapter for the WWE Hall of Famer. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Goldberg’s in-ring farewell.