Goldberg Won’t Rush Preparations For Retirement Match

Bill Goldberg will wrestle his final match in 2025 and is focused on giving a match worthy of a retirement. Speaking on the latest edition of the CarCast podcast, Goldberg provided a small update on his training.

“I feel a little bit better, I’ve gained a little bit of weight man. Done a little kickboxing on the weekends. I’m getting there man, I’ve got a little bit of time left. Slowly but surely, Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Goldberg admitted that his not overdoing things to avoid risking an injury has been “really tough” but he is pleased to be on a good schedule and “injury free as of right now.” Given that he was in a vehicle, it was fitting that Goldberg discussed his efforts with an automobile analogy.

“It’s like rebuilding a car. You’ve got to strip it down to the bare minimum and sequentially build it in a logical form. It applies with a vehicle, it applies with your body. I can’t get overzealous and put s*** on before it’s time.”

No opponent has been confirmed for GUNTHER’s final match, though many believe GUNTHER will give the Hall of Famer his sendoff. For now, Goldberg remains focused on honing his body for the match, no matter how long the process takes.