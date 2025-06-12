Goldberg Set to Return to WWE Programming This Monday on RAW

WWE legend Goldberg is set to make his return to WWE programming this Monday when RAW heads to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The announcement confirms that the former WCW and WWE Champion will be making regular appearances on Monday Night RAW as the company builds toward their upcoming Atlanta weekend.

This marks a significant return for Goldberg, who has been absent from regular WWE television programming. The news was reported by PWInsider.

The timing of Goldberg’s return is strategic, with WWE positioning his appearances to build momentum into their Atlanta weekend for the legend’s expected final match.

Goldberg’s presence on RAW will bring some extra star power into the summer.

Fans can expect to see Goldberg when WWE RAW broadcasts live from Green Bay, Wisconsin this Monday, marking the beginning of his regular appearances leading into his retirement match.