Goldberg Reveals He Broke His Hand, Calls Speech Cut-Off ‘Bullsh*t’

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has provided more details on his recent retirement match, revealing that he suffered a broken hand during the bout. He also responded to the criticism he has received for his recent complaints about how his farewell was handled by WWE.

Speaking on his Car Cast podcast, Goldberg confirmed he was injured during his World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event as he broke his hand. Despite the injury, he addressed those who have been “complaining about me complaining” by highlighting the quality of the match itself, which he said was the second-longest of his career.

“Now, I could not have done it without GUNTHER. That kid is freakin’ unbelievable,” Goldberg said. “I mean, it was a wonderful opportunity to be in the ring with him, and an honor… he made it happen so, it was awesome. I had a good time.”

Goldberg also elaborated on his frustration with the NBC and Peacock feeds cutting off his post-match speech. He suggested the move felt deliberate to drive social media traffic.

“It might as well been a conspiracy because you had six months to plan for it,” Goldberg stated. “I knew to an extent that was gonna happen because they were silently pushing the social side of it… you keep people with a cliffhanger on national television and then say that the rest of the speech with be blistered on social media… It’s bullsh*t, so, I mean, you know, I’ll get into more in about a week.”