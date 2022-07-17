Goldberg Opens Up About ‘Rocky’ Relationship With AEW Star

Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho haven’t had the best of relationships. The two started off at the wrong foot in WCW, and their rivalry continued in WWE. They even had a backstage fight during Goldberg’s very first week in WWE. However, things have changed since then and both the stars seem to have learned to respect each other.

The former WCW world champion recently had an interview with SHAK Wrestling. Among other things, he also talked about his rocky relationship with Jericho. Though at the end, Goldberg mentioned how Jericho has batted for him. He claimed that it shows that Y2J is a good dude:

“Chris and I have had a fairly rocky relationship throughout the years but we’re kind of the same guy a little bit. I think that’s why we budded heads in the beginning, one of the reasons. I love Chris to death. I do. I’m actually doing his podcast here in a couple weeks. Life’s too short. Grudges are something that means he wins. I don’t know what the saying is but life’s too short.

He’s a good dude. He’s always come to bat for me which was truly heart wrenching for me. To know that we’ve been through what we went through and this dude would go to bat for me, that just shows what a good freakin dude he is.”

You can check out Goldberg’s full interview below: