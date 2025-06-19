Goldberg Says His Last Match ‘Wasn’t The Right Way To Go Out

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has revealed his motivation for returning for one final match, stating that his last performance against Roman Reigns was not the right way for his career to end. The 58-year-old is now set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship on July 12.

Speaking with Dan Sileo, Goldberg explained that his 2022 match against Reigns in Saudi Arabia was compromised. He said he was still recovering from a recent bout with COVID and had not trained properly for the encounter.

“Unfortunately, my last match with the WWE—contractually—you know, I was against Roman Reigns… I hadn’t trained for three months. I had COVID. And so, to make an extremely long story short, it just wasn’t the right way for me to go out, that’s all.”

Goldberg revealed that a previously agreed upon retirement match with Vince McMahon was scrapped after McMahon left the company. When WWE called him “out of the blue” with a new opportunity, he instantly accepted so he could “go out on your own terms.”

He concluded with a bold statement about his current capabilities, insisting he still has a point to prove.

“At 58 years old, if I have to go in there hobbled, if I have to go in there 30 pounds lighter—I don’t give a sh*t because I have a point to make… 50% of me—is better than 99% of the pricks on the planet. I believe it is.”