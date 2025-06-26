Goldberg Says It’s “All Or Nothing” For Final Match Against GUNTHER

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is taking an “all or nothing” approach to his final match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event next month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite recently acknowledging injury setbacks during his training, Goldberg made it clear on the latest episode of the Carcast podcast that he will not be holding anything back.

“I don’t give a fk how I feel walking out of there, I’ll be perfectly honest with you. This is all or nothing,” Goldberg stated. “At 58 and with the injuries that I’ve had, there’s no question that I’ve compromised a little bit, but like I said the other night, I don’t give a flying fk if I walk in there with a football helmet and two knee braces and my arm in a sling — it doesn’t mean anything other than the fact that I’m a little hobbled and I won’t be 100%.”

He noted that when the bell rings, his physical condition won’t matter.

“I’m bringing it, that’s the only way I know how to go,” he said. “When the clock ticks and it’s time to get in the ring, it doesn’t matter if I’m ready or not, because I better be ready.”

Goldberg’s last match was at Elimination Chamber in 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Since returning to WWE in 2016, he has captured the Universal Championship on two separate occasions.