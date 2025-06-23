Goldberg Sends Brutal Warning To GUNTHER

On the June 23 episode of Monday Night Raw from Columbus, Ohio, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg spoke about his upcoming match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. The match is scheduled for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12, 2025, in Atlanta, a city with significant history for Goldberg’s career.

During the interview segment, Goldberg confirmed that this upcoming match will be his retirement match. He explained that GUNTHER put himself in that spot after their physical confrontation at the Bad Blood event in Atlanta. Goldberg stated that he wasn’t going to let GUNTHER get away with the disrespect shown during that encounter and that the embarrassment would be rectified soon.

When asked about his opponent, Goldberg made his intentions clear, promising to seek revenge and introduce the champion to who he really is. As long as he is breathing, he will make GUNTHER breathe his last.

“I will beat the ***** out of GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event,” he stated.

When Michael Cole followed up by asking about the possibility of winning the World Heavyweight Championship in his final match, Goldberg acknowledged that it presented an interesting situation, leaving the door open for a historic end to his career.