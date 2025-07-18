Goldberg Criticized For Being Ungrateful Over WWE Sendoff

Goldberg has been criticized for his recent take.

The former WCW Champion blasted WWE’s handling of his Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Gunther during his interview with Ariel Helwani. He claimed that the company did not reciprocate the effort he put into his final match, and the build for the bout did not do justice to his career accomplishments.

A lot of people were critical of Goldberg’s take on the whole thing. Many have been saying that he was being ungrateful despite being given a big retirement match which was promoted in advance, a chance that even legends like Triple H and The Undertaker have not been afforded.

Wrestling personality Peter Rosenberg criticized the former Champion’s take on the whole thing on X. Rosenberg discussed how the 58-year-old has been delivering underwhelming performances for years while cashing in big checks. He then called out Goldberg for not appreciating the big stage for his final match, while most wrestlers only get a message wishing them best in their future endeavors:

I respect Goldberg and he seems like a decent man but WTF was he thinking man? He has been collecting check after check against top guys and putting on mediocre matches … and gets a hell of a send off. And then complains?? I'm lost pic.twitter.com/UCUlIipdQe — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) July 16, 2025

TNA star Nic Nemeth, who was squashed by the Hall of Famer in a 2-minute match at SummerSlam 2019, compared his reaction to that of Hangman Page. Page won the AEW title at All In Texas, the same day as Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Nemeth mentioned how Page thanked everyone else for his All In success in his Dynamite promo this past Wednesday, while the former Universal Champion only cared about himself:

Our own @NicTNemeth explains how Hangman Page succeeded where @Goldberg seems to have fallen short.



Catch the FULL segment on the #bustedopen247 Podcast!https://t.co/aaERqV4N68 pic.twitter.com/hU8A45nrCj — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 17, 2025

Goldberg has declared that he’ll be speaking more about his frustrations with his final match in 2 weeks, and we can expect some more strong reactions then.