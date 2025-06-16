Goldberg vs. GUNTHER Set For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has returned to set up his final match. On the June 16 episode of Monday Night Raw, Goldberg made a surprise appearance, confronting World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and challenging him to a match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

The segment began with GUNTHER in the ring discussing his future as champion. He was then interrupted by the iconic entrance music of Goldberg, who marched to the ring to a massive ovation from the Green Bay crowd.

Goldberg stated that GUNTHER had “started something with his family” at the recent Bad Blood event in Atlanta. He declared that he intended to “finish it” in the same city when WWE returns there for Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

The challenge lays the groundwork for what is widely expected to be the final match of Goldberg’s legendary, Hall of Fame career. The bout will see the WCW icon attempt to capture a world title one last time in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The showdown between the two powerhouse competitors is now set, adding a marquee match to the July 12 event and creating a definitive final chapter for Goldberg’s career.