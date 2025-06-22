Goldberg’s Next WWE Appearance Announced

With WWE Night of Champions just days away, this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW from Columbus, Ohio, features a stacked card with major championship and tournament implications.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is scheduled to appear live. “Da Man” will be in the building to address his upcoming retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, which is set to take place at the special Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

The show will also feature the semifinal rounds of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. In a highly-anticipated match, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one with “Main Event” Jey Uso to determine one finalist for the King of the Ring. In the Queen of the Ring semifinal, the dominant Jade Cargill will face off against the prodigious Roxanne Perez. The winners of these two bouts will advance to the tournament finals at Night of Champions.

In addition, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Becky Lynch defends her title against Bayley. Plus, Bron Breakker is set for singles action against Penta, and “The Visionary” Seth Rollins will make a live appearance.

The confirmed card for the June 23 episode of WWE RAW is as follows:

Goldberg to address his match with GUNTHER

Seth Rollins appearance

King of the Ring Semifinal: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring Semifinal: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley

Bron Breakker vs. Penta