Goldberg’s WWE Schedule For Final Run Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is confirmed for tonight’s Monday Night Raw to continue the build toward his retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

A report from PWInsiderElite.com has provided an update on Goldberg’s upcoming schedule. The plan is for him to appear on all episodes of Raw leading to the Saturday Night’s Main Event special on July 12, with the exception of next week’s show in Pittsburgh.

Last week, Goldberg returned to confront GUNTHER. The WWE Legend challenge GUNTHER to a match after their segment at Bad Blood last year. After the segment, which GUNTHER accepted, it was confirmed to be a World Title Match. It’s also expected to be Goldberg’s last match of his wrestling career.

Goldberg is expected to address the champion on tonight’s broadcast to continue the story ahead of their championship clash next month.