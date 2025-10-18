Goldenboy Santos Says WWE Passed On Him After 2025 Tryouts

WWE is always on the hunt for new talent to join its roster, but that doesn’t include Goldenboy Santos at this time. On social media, Santos shared that he was not signed by WWE after participating in a series of tryouts earlier this year.

Santos tore his calf during tryouts in London, England, but was invited back for the tryouts in New Jersey over SummerSlam weekend. Santos said that the news was “The hardest video I’ve ever made,” and was grateful to learn from some of the best during his tryouts.

Santos was met with a ton of support in the comments of his video. One fan was confident that Santos “will get there” and encouraged the wrestler to stay positive. Another said that Santos is “the pride of Brazilian Wrestling,” while a third called the WWE rejection “just a setback on a path that is still beginning.”

Santos has been wrestling for several years in promotions around the world. He is known for his time in Ireland’s OTT, the UK’s Revolution Pro Wrestling and Germany’s wXw promotion. Earlier this year, he held the OTT European Championship, defeating Charlie Sterling at the company’s Reckoning show in May.

Santos’ openness about his WWE experience demonstrates that he wants his fans to know about his wrestling journey every step of the way. While these tryouts did not result in a WWE contract, he remains determined to be a success in pro wrestling.