Grayson Waller Says His Most Memorable Match Was At Main Event

Grayson Waller has revealed the most memorable match he’s had in WWE.

The former NXT star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as New Day being a better tag team than The Hardy Boyz, pissing off Taylor Swift fans, and more.

He also talked about the company’s recent trip to Australia for the Crown Jewel Perth event. It was the first time the Australian native got to wrestle in front of his home crowd under the banner of WWE. Grayson Waller claimed that it was the most memorable match of his career:

“That match against [Rey] Fenix that I had before the show on SmackDown, that’s my most memorable match I’ve ever had. I know we’ve done WrestleMania, we’ve done all those which was so good, but for me, that was the one that got me.”

What I’m Really Proud of: Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller mentioned how his goal is to have a PPV match in Australia. While he only got to wrestle on Main Event this time around, it was still a memorable experience because of the crowd support he got as a heel against Fenix:

“WWE fans love idiots in masks, like The Lucha Losers are super over, which sucks. But then when I went out, and the reaction I got, and then they’re booing Fenix. We’re on Main Event, we’re before the show, usually this isn’t the big stuff. So when they chant my name and that type of stuff like that meant a lot, because I always rep Australia, that’s what I’m really proud of, and to get that energy back from the crowd, that was my favorite match I’ve had.”

The 35-year-old also discussed how there’s been a recent influx of Australian talent in WWE, something which was very rare 20 years ago. He talked about people such as Tenille Dashwood, TM61, and Buddy Matthews paving the way for other talents from his country to come and perform in America.

Waller revealed that he specifically bought a house with extra rooms, so talent from Australia can come and stay there. Grayson explained that necessities such as food are taken care of for anyone who stays with him, and there are a lot of guys who are doing the same.