Grayson Waller Debuts New Finisher In Native Australia

WWE Superstar Graysn Waller has debuted a brand-new finisher which he hopes will lead him to glory, and introduced the move in his home country of Australia. The latest taping of WWE Main Event took place in Perth and saw the ‘Aussie Icon’ battle Rey Fenix.

Waller got the win with a middle-rope move that appeared to be a combination of a blockbuster and a cutter. On social media, Waller confirmed that this is a brand-new finisher in his arsenal.

Waller has been part of WWE programming for four years now, and is a former WWE Tag Team Champion (alongside Austin Theory). More recently, Waller has aligned himself with The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) after his association with Theory came to an end.

Waller’s victory unsurprisingly got a big reaction from fans in his home country. It remains to be seen if his new finisher will lead the Aussie Icon to more championship gold in the months and years to come.