Grayson Waller Reacts To Logan Paul Comparisons

Grayson Waller doesn’t take the Logan Paul comparisons negatively.

The Australian star recently had an interview with Battleground podcast. He talked about things such as his viral Meet & Greet moment, working with big names such as John Cena and Edge and more.

During the talk, Waller was also asked about being compared to the YouTube star. Grayson explained that he doesn’t take the comparison negatively at all, mentioning the success Logan Paul has had inside and outside of WWE:

“I don’t think that is a negative at all. Obviously, everything Logan’s done inside a short amount of time is very impressive. Look at everything he does outside the WWE. Look at the eyes that he brings to WWE.”

He Genuinely Cares: Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller then revealed that he actually got to work with the former US Champion when he first joined the company. Waller was in NXT at the time and since Shawn Michaels was not going to get in the ring with Paul for his training, the job fell on the former tag team champion:

“I could tell that day like he genuinely cares about what we do, and he’s very passionate. When you’re coming in as a celebrity, I think that’s, that’s the line that we draw in the locker room. Like, do you actually care about this? Are you trying to get a payday, trying to get eyes on you? Are you trying to just take from us? But Logan’s not that guy. He genuinely cares, and he’s very good at it, and I think that upsets a lot of people, so if I get compared to him, I’m not stressing, but I also do think I set myself apart from Logan in a lot of ways.”

The 35-year-old later explained that him being a full-time talent sets him apart from Logan. Since the social media celebrity has a lot of things going on, he can’t be constantly available for appearances in WWE the way Grayson Waller is.