Grayson Waller Recalls Stern Reaction of Swifties After His Remark

Grayson Waller had to suffer the wrath of the Swifites.

The WWE star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about things such as how the landscape has changed for Australian wrestlers in the last 20 years, his tag team with Austin Theory and more.

During the interview, Waller also recalled the backlash he received for saying that Travis Kelce was settling for a six in Taylor Swift during an episode of The Bump. Grayson discussed how he didn’t even think that it was a big deal until he started going viral on TikTok:

“I didn’t even think about it until all of a sudden, I have these cringe mums on TikTok who don’t spend time with their kids doing videos on me about how ugly I am. And they were saying some wild stuff, like Swifty fans are mean.”

Never In My Life: Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller then revealed that he was recently invited to an event where both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were also present. The WWE star actually got to chat with Kelce, and Grayson claimed that the Football star was super nice to him and the other WWE stars there. While he didn’t get to meet Swift officially, Grayson still got the vibe that she was a ‘good sister’ based on her behavior.

The fans of the music star, however, have not been so kind. Grayson Waller detailed the kind of reactions he got on social media after his comments, and claimed that he had fun with them:

“There was one lady who was talking about how I had no lips. Never in my life have I thought about not having lips, and I’m looking at the mirror like, do I not have lips? They got my head a little bit. But I doubled down on it too, because I think people get stressed about when you annoy the fan base, especially the Swifties. But I doubled down on it because it was so fun. They were so angry and so upset.”

