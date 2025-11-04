Grayson Waller Reveals John Cena Advice That Flipped His Perspective

Grayson Waller has revealed how John Cena changed his perspective about his spot in WWE.

The Australian star recently had an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He talked about things such as his dream match in WWE, his start in pro wrestling, if he ever thought he’d be signed by the company, and more.

When asked about his future goals in WWE, Waller mentioned how the roster is very stacked right now and he’s just trying to make the best of every opportunity he is getting. Grayson then recalled a backstage meeting with John Cena when he was first called up to the main roster:

“He said something that really stuck with me, where he talked about, ‘You don’t have to do the Netflix break promo. You don’t have to wrestle before the show, you don’t have to do the dark match, you get to.’”

That Changed Everything: Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller discussed how the one comment changed his perspective completely, and he realised how many people would be very happy to be in his spot. Now if he gets even a 30-second backstage segment, he’s tries to make sure that people are going to share it. According to the 35-year-old, his mindset now is to make sure every moment he gets means something:

“It’s like, you get three minutes to say whatever you want on Netflix. You get to wrestle before the show when they’re the hottest, when they’re the most excited, and you get to wrestle another great Superstar. And when he said that, it changed my perspective a little bit. Who are we to complain about it? I have mates at home who would literally give everything in their life to wrestle before Raw. Who am I to go, oh man, I gotta wrestle, I hated that I even possibly thought those things. So once he said that, that changed everything for me.”

Apart from this, Grayson Waller was also asked about the status of his A-Town Down Under team. The former NXT star claimed that he doesn’t know what that is. When reminded about Austin Theory, Waller claimed that the ‘big jacked idiot’ being gone is a good thing.