Grayson Waller Trolls Chicago Fans With CM Punk Entrance Fake-Out

Fans at a recent WWE NXT event were ecstatic when CM Punk’s entrance music hit, only to learn they had been trolled by Grayson Waller. The Australian Superstar replicated Punk’s entrance, complete with ‘It’s Clobbering Time’ catchphrase. In the ring, Waller sat cross-legged, much like Punk, further antagonizing the live crowd.

WWE had an NXT show in Chicago last night and Grayson Waller trolled the crowd coming out to CM Punk’s entrance lol



Waller was part of the evening’s main event, where he failed to capture the WWE NXT Championship from Ricky Saints. After the match, Saints would deliver some Punk-inspired payback for the fans, hitting the ‘Aussie Icon’ with a GTS.

Waller wasn’t the only main roster talent to make their presence felt at the WWE NXT event in Chicago. The main event also saw JD McDonagh in action. Lyra Valkyria was part of a six-woman tag-match which saw herself, Izzi Dame, and NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley defeat Fatal Influence. In the show’s opener, Sheamus defeated Trick Williams.

Grayson Waller knows all about riling up fans, and faking a CM Punk entrance in Chicago is a new low for the Australian.