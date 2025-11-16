Grayson Waller, CM Punk
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Grayson Waller Trolls Chicago Fans With CM Punk Entrance Fake-Out

by Thomas Lowson

Fans at a recent WWE NXT event were ecstatic when CM Punk’s entrance music hit, only to learn they had been trolled by Grayson Waller. The Australian Superstar replicated Punk’s entrance, complete with ‘It’s Clobbering Time’ catchphrase. In the ring, Waller sat cross-legged, much like Punk, further antagonizing the live crowd.

Waller was part of the evening’s main event, where he failed to capture the WWE NXT Championship from Ricky Saints. After the match, Saints would deliver some Punk-inspired payback for the fans, hitting the ‘Aussie Icon’ with a GTS.

Waller wasn’t the only main roster talent to make their presence felt at the WWE NXT event in Chicago. The main event also saw JD McDonagh in action. Lyra Valkyria was part of a six-woman tag-match which saw herself, Izzi Dame, and NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley defeat Fatal Influence. In the show’s opener, Sheamus defeated Trick Williams.

Grayson Waller knows all about riling up fans, and faking a CM Punk entrance in Chicago is a new low for the Australian. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Waller’s antics.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News