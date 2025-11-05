Grayson Waller Dislikes “Soft” CM Punk: “The Real Punk’s Hiding in There”

Grayson Waller is quite keen on a showdown with CM Punk and wants to tap into a dormant force within the WWE world heavyweight champion. Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, when Waller was asked who he hasn’t had a one-on-one match with yet that he would want to work with, Grayson Waller said,

“Yeah, I’ve said it a few times now. I’m going to keep saying it. Like right now, I want [CM] Punk. I want Punk so bad, dude. Cuz like, as I said, as an ROH guy, I’ve watched Punk for a long time.” Grayson Waller continued, “I love the stuff he did in Ring of Honor. I loved when he signed his WWE contract on a Ring of Honor Championship. Like, that’s so good.” “When he came back, cuz I said some really mean things about Punk when he wasn’t here. If you remember, I took a super kick from Jey Uso and it was the day that Punk left his last job.” “I took a super kick and I put a photo online of me icing my jaw with a Pepsi can. Which was just like I; some times I like to have fun online and cause some chaos.” “So when he was coming over here I was like this is going to be fun. Like what Punk are we going to get? And then we’ve got this like real soft Punk I think. So I’m like, I want to find out who the real Punk is.”

Grayson Waller on CM Punk: “I was ready to fight him backstage”

When CVV asked the follow up question of ‘soft in what way?’, Grayson Waller explained,