Grayson Waller Dislikes “Soft” CM Punk: “The Real Punk’s Hiding in There”

Grayson Waller is quite keen on a showdown with CM Punk and wants to tap into a dormant force within the WWE world heavyweight champion. Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, when Waller was asked who he hasn’t had a one-on-one match with yet that he would want to work with, Grayson Waller said,
“Yeah, I’ve said it a few times now. I’m going to keep saying it. Like right now, I want [CM] Punk. I want Punk so bad, dude. Cuz like, as I said, as an ROH guy, I’ve watched Punk for a long time.”
Grayson Waller continued, “I love the stuff he did in Ring of Honor. I loved when he signed his WWE contract on a Ring of Honor Championship. Like, that’s so good.”
“When he came back, cuz I said some really mean things about Punk when he wasn’t here. If you remember, I took a super kick from Jey Uso and it was the day that Punk left his last job.”
“I took a super kick and I put a photo online of me icing my jaw with a Pepsi can. Which was just like I; some times I like to have fun online and cause some chaos.”
“So when he was coming over here I was like this is going to be fun. Like what Punk are we going to get? And then we’ve got this like real soft Punk I think. So I’m like, I want to find out who the real Punk is.”
Grayson Waller on CM Punk: “I was ready to fight him backstage”
When CVV asked the follow up question of ‘soft in what way?’, Grayson Waller explained,
“Yeah, like so I’ll give some examples. Like I go to NXT last year and he’s there with Fraxiom watching their match back, giving them some advice and then Roxanne’s there and he’s like, “Hey Waller, you want to come watch this match?” and I’m like “What do you mean?”.
“Like he’s really helpful backstage and he’s super nice and all this and I’m like I’m either going to be really disappointed that he’s like softened.”
“this is the new Punk and he’s just like a really nice guy now or the real Punk’s hiding in there and I want to be the one to bring it out.”
“That’s what I want to do cuz it’s like I guess; I was ready to fight him backstage. I thought that was what we were going to do. I was like this is going to be sick. Like he’s going to start causing chaos.”
“Like he’s going to beat up little flops backstage again. Like I’m in dude. But no, he’s just like a really nice guy and very helpful to everyone and helps everyone at NXT and does all this and I’m like that’s not the Punk that I love.”
“And I’m like I want to bring it back out. So I’m going to get that opportunity. And I’ve told him to his face. I’m like there’s going to be a day where I’m going to stand across from you with a microphone.”
“I’m going to tell you exactly what I think about you and I want you to tell me exactly what you think about me.”
“And I think that’s going to be magic cuz I don’t think we’ve seen like NXT Waller on the main roster yet. I’ve had a lot of fun.”
“And I’m being very fun, but I don’t think they’ve seen how mean I can be, how cruel I can be, and how like when I really like when I really lock in on something, like I’m a different breed.”
“And I don’t think I’ve been that recently. I can feel it. Like just talking about it right now, I can feel it inside. Like that’s what I need. If you want to see a different side of me, like put me against that guy. I’ll show you like the real me.”