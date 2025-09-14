Gronkowski Compares WWE and NFL: “Wrestling Fans Are Truer Fans”

Rob Gronkowski praised WWE’s audience engagement during his interview with Steph McMahon, drawing sharp contrasts with NFL fan behavior based on his WrestleMania experience. The former Patriots star found wrestling crowds more consistently invested in the action.

“NFL fans sometimes grabbing beer if their team’s not on offense… WWE fans, they’re ready at all times, truer fans.. energy is kinetic, nothing like it,” Gronkowski said.

Behind-the-Scenes Wrestling Mishap

Gronkowski shared details of a security miscommunication during his WrestleMania involvement that created unscripted drama.

“My favorite was the security guy didn’t know I was part of the show. She looked at me, grabbed me, and I could tell she wasn’t tipped off,” he recalled.

The confusion led to improvised moments that enhanced the segment.

“So I played back—it was fixed, but I wasn’t going to fight her. Eventually, she realized, and I got to level [Jinder] Mahal. Wasn’t supposed to kick him—did it anyway.”

Attitude Era Influence

Gronkowski referenced wrestling’s cultural impact through his DX tribute at recent events.

“I chose to do a DX crotch chop entrance at Fanatics Fest—’Can’t really do that anymore, but I can’… Attitude Era, best era—kids sent home for crotch chops.”

His foundation work includes gifting equipment to youth organizations, continuing his philosophy of turning opportunities into positive outcomes for others.

Rob Gronkowski’s WWE Career Highlights

Gronkowski’s journey from NFL superstar to WWE personality is marked by several memorable moments that underscore his genuine love for professional wrestling. Gronkowski made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, storming the ring to help longtime friend Mojo Rawley claim victory in the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Three years later, Gronkowski officially signed with WWE and was named the host of WrestleMania 36, where he stunned fans by capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship in a daring on-screen leap – reportedly only after WWE Chairman Vince McMahon demonstrated the jump himself to boost Gronk’s confidence.

Gronk Nation Youth Foundation

Beyond the gridiron and the ring, Rob Gronkowski’s passion for giving back is embodied in the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. Established with his family, the foundation is dedicated to supporting youth through sports, education, fitness, and community engagement.

Recent initiatives include a $315,000 donation to the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund for regional disaster relief, as well as numerous community sports equipment drives and regular visits to children’s hospitals. Gronkowski’s foundation also partners with organizations such as Kids 2 Camp to provide scholarships and memorable camp experiences for disadvantaged youth.

Readers can learn more about these ongoing efforts or support the mission directly at the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation’s official website.

Ongoing Charity Work

Gronkowski’s commitment to philanthropy extends far beyond his own organization. In 2025, he participated in charity pickleball events to raise funds for cancer research, and he frequently lends his voice to causes close to his heart, including The Jimmy Fund and ALS awareness.