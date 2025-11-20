GUNTHER Reaches 20-Year Anniversary of Pro-Wrestling Debut

GUNTHER has reached a major milestone in his professional wrestling career, a testament to the dedication of the Ring General. On November 19, 2025, GUNTHER marked 20 years since his pro wrestling debut. His first match was on November 19, 2005, in Bern, Switzerland. This debut saw the future multi-time WWE World Champion team with Sigi The Swiss Tank in a losing effort to the High Class Catch Club (Baron von Hagen and Adam Polak).

GUNTHER’s debut match came at the IWA Switzerland Explosion event at the Kongresszentrum Hotel Kreuz Bern venue. GUNTHER, competing as Big Van Walter, opened the show, according to Cagematch. The card also featured Bad Bones, who would later wrestle for TNA Wrestling.

Despite his loss in front of a reported crowd of 120 fans, Big Van Walter was undeterred. The Austrian made himself into a respected and feared name in Europe before signing with WWE in 2018. After years dominatin NXT UK, where he held the NXT UK Championship longer than anyone, GUNTHER moved to WWE NXT in 2022 before moving to the main roster that same year.

Today, GUNTHER stands tall as one of WWE’s most successful European Superstars of all time. In addition to his NXT UK title reign, GUNTHER is the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, having broken the record in September 2023. GUNTHER is also a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the 2024 King of the Ring.

Currently, GUNTHER is in the tournament to crown John Cena's final opponent, and is a favorite of many to win.