Watch: What Happened With Gunther & Cody Rhodes After SmackDown Went Off Air

Gunther was in action after this week’s episode of SmackDown.

The SNME go-home episode of the Blue Branded show came live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The main event saw Jimmy Uso teaming up with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo in a chaotic match.

Talla Tonga was at the ringside for this fight, and Paul Heyman showed up towards the end as well. The ending of the bout saw Knight getting distracted by Heyman, which allowed Tonga to take him out. Jimmy Uso however, used the chaos to roll up Sikoa and steal the victory for his team.

The other members of the Bloodline chased Jimmy after the bell. This left Solo alone in the ring, allowing Knight to hit him with a BFT. Heyman, however, distracted Knight again, leading to Bron Breakker hitting a massive spear outta nowhere. The broadcast ended after Bronson Reed delivered a Tsunami to LA Knight.

What Happened After SmackDown

There were two dark matches that took place after SmackDown went off air. The first match saw Sheamus taking on Ludwig Kaiser. The Celtic Warrior first joked about El Grande Americano during this bout and sang happy birthday to a fan after winning the match.

The second dark match of the night saw the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther taking on Jey Uso. The Ring General picked up the victory in this extreme bout which featured weapons such as a table and kendo stick.

Cody Rhodes came out to make the save for his friend when Gunther continued assaulting Jey. The duo then sent the World Champion through a table and Rhodes cut a promo to finally end the night.