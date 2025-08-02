GUNTHER Dealing With Nose Injury Ahead of SummerSlam Title Defense

A concerning injury report has emerged just hours before SummerSlam, with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER reportedly dealing with a health issue that could impact his immediate future in WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update, the reigning champion is nursing a significant concern heading into tonight’s premium live event. Meltzer reported that GUNTHER has a “nose issue that may require him to take some time off.”

The timing of this report adds considerable intrigue to tonight’s World Heavyweight Championship main event, where GUNTHER is scheduled to defend his title against CM Punk. This marquee match represents the first-ever televised singles encounter between the two top Raw superstars and serves as the headlining bout for SummerSlam’s opening night.

GUNTHER has not shown visible signs of the reported nose issue during his recent television appearances, and the bout remains scheduled as planned.

For CM Punk, this represents a crucial opportunity to capture his first world championship since returning to WWE in 2023.