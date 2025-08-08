GUNTHER Had Brutally Honest Response For Devoted Fan

Former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER recently shared a story from a meet and greet that perfectly illustrates his no-nonsense persona. While most wrestlers would be thrilled by a fan’s dedication, “The Ring General” offered some brutally honest advice to a fan who had traveled a long way to see him.

Appearing on The Undertaker’s podcast, GUNTHER recounted a recent meet and greet where he was told a fan had driven nine hours for the event. His response was not what the fan was likely expecting.

“I did like meet and greet recently, and there was like one person they said drove like nine hours or something to the meet and greet,” GUNTHER said. “And I said to her ‘I appreciate it, but never do it again. Do something with your time that actually benefits you.’ It’s like a waste of time.”

GUNTHER acknowledged that his response seemed to upset the fan, but he stood by his advice, feeling it was the only responsible thing to say. “And I felt like she looked a bit sad, but I felt like that’s the only responsible thing to say at that point,” he explained.

GUNTHER’s comments come less than a week after his dominant reign as World Heavyweight Champion came to an end at SummerSlam. He was defeated by CM Punk in the main event of Night One, only for Seth Rollins to immediately cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk. It has since been reported that the bloody nose GUNTHER suffered in the match was a planned angle to write him off of television so he can undergo legitimate surgery for a nose issue, and he is expected to be out of action for several months.