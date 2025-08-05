WWE Provides Gunther Health Update After SummerSlam Injury

WWE has provided an update on Gunther.

The Ring General defended his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk at SummerSlam this past Weekend. The night 1 main event match saw the defending champion getting busted open pretty bad and he ended up losing the title to the Straight Edge Star.

Announcer Michael Cole provided an update on his health during the latest episode of Raw. He revealed that Gunther suffered a hematoma and orbital blowout fracture from being tripped over the Spanish announce desk during the PPV. Cole also said that the heavyweight star will be out indefinitely due to this injury.

hello everybody i am still thinking about the moment gunther realised he was bleeding and started panicking pic.twitter.com/4qrJsHwMWp — tiff ?? (@BlGGESTRAT) August 3, 2025

Backstage reports have revealed that the former world champion had been dealing with a legitimate nose injury since before the SummerSlam PPV but he insisted on working through it.

The officials seem to have written him off TV for rehab with the latest angle, though there is no word on how long he’ll be out of action.

CM Punk could not celebrate his win over Gunther for long at SummerSlam as Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins showed up right after his victory. The Architect ended up cashing in his contract to become the new champion, leaving Punk with an unwanted record of the shortest reign with the new title.