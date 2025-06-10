GUNTHER, Jey Uso 2
GUNTHER Praises Jey Uso, Eyes Goldberg and Seth Rollins

by Thomas Lowson

On the June 9, WWE Raw, GUNTHER regained the World Heavyweight Championship, putting an end to Jey Uso’s reign at 51 days. While Jey’s reign may have been brief, GUNTHER had to give kudos to Jey during an appearance on the Raw Recap:

“I’ve got to give it to him; I think he stepped up. I think he fulfilled a lot of hopes and expectations that people had in him.

While GUNTHER regained the gold, things could have gone differently. The Ring General admitted that Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins remains a threat, as does a long-rumored showdown with Bill Goldberg.

“Everyone was speculating that Seth Rollins was gonna do something with his briefcase, or that Goldberg was gonna show upwhen I was world champion the first time, all those big names stayed away from me—and for good reason.”

Time will tell what GUNTHER’s second reign looks like, but he plans to hold the World Heavyweight Champion for a long time. And after a dominant first reign, the second run of the Ring General could be his best yet.

Thomas Lowson
