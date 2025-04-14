GUNTHER On If Logan Paul Belongs In WWE

Since arriving in WWE in 2021, Logan Paul has been riling up fans, though even his fiercest critics can’t deny his skills in the squared circle. Speaking recently to Ariel Helwani, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER shared his praise for the Maverick.

“I have no bad experience with Logan. I think he’s a great addition for us. Crazy athlete and he picked it up very quick.”

GUNTHER acknowledged that Paul may not have “aspirations to be the best wrestler in the world,” but said that his “obvious passion” for pro wrestling can’t be denied. And though some may have issues with an ‘outsider’ getting top treatment by WWE, GUNTHER argued it’s hypocritcal for others to bemoan Paul for accepting such lavish treatment.

“When you get offered a private jet and locker room, none of you would turn it down. Let’s be honest.”

GUNTHER’s comments are interesting given that his journey to WWE and Paul’s couldn’t be more different. While GUNTHER spent years honing his craft in his native Europe before landing in NXT UK, Paul made his name as a social media influencer who crossed over into Sports Entertainment.

Both GUNTHER and Logan Paul will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41 in matches against Jey Uso and AJ Styles respectively. And while GUNTHER’s declaration that the mat is sacred may seem the antithesis of Paul’s brash, in-your-face attitude, the Ring General has no issue with the Maverick.

