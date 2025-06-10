GUNTHER Reclaims WWE Championship: “Nothing Surprising” About Return to Top

GUNTHER has once again ascended to the summit of WWE, capturing the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time after defeating Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw. The Austrian powerhouse, known as “The Ring General,” showed no surprise at his victory, dismissing any notion that his championship win was unexpected.

“Of course I’m the new champion. You said I caught everyone by surprise—I don’t know what’s so surprising about this,” GUNTHER stated during his post-match appearance on Raw Recap, demonstrating the confidence that has defined his WWE career.

The championship bout marked a dramatic reversal of fortune for both competitors. At WrestleMania 41 in April, Jey Uso had defeated GUNTHER via submission, ending what had been a dominant eight-month reign for the Austrian. However, GUNTHER’s return to championship status validates his assertion that “this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

The Ring General addressed critics who had seemingly written off their encounter as inconsequential, believing other storylines might overshadow the match.

“I guess going in, it was seen as a nothing match, just a Mania rematch, and everyone was speculating that Seth Rollins was gonna do something with his briefcase, or that Goldberg was gonna show up,” he explained.

GUNTHER’s championship victory reinforces his position as one of WWE’s most formidable competitors. His previous title reign included historic runs as both Intercontinental Champion and World Heavyweight Champion, establishing him as a dominant force across multiple divisions.

While acknowledging Uso’s WrestleMania victory, GUNTHER emphasized his unique position in WWE’s landscape:

“No one matches me—nobody’s got the mental ability, the confidence, or the stamina to last that long. It’s only me. I’m competing in my own class.”

The championship change sets up intriguing possibilities for WWE’s summer programming, with GUNTHER once again positioned as the company’s premier champion on Monday Night Raw.