Big Return Confirmed For John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament

A big return has been confirmed for the Last Time Is Now tournament.

John Cena had announced that NXT stars will also be part of the tournament to determine the opponent for his retirement match at the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The first of these development talents was confirmed on this week’s Raw when Adam Pearce pulled out the name of Je’Von Evans from the tumbler.

His opponent’s name was equally as surprising as the Raw General Manager announced that former World Champion Gunther would be making his return to face the NXT star next week.

Solo Sikoa was the next name to be picked, but just like his SmackDown counterpart, the Raw GM decided to keep the name of his opponent a mystery.

Adam Pearce adds another mystery opponent in the Last Time Is Now tournament ?pic.twitter.com/BRKfudIM3d — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) November 11, 2025

The Ring General has not wrestled since the SummerSlam event in early August, where he lost the World Title to CM Punk. He’s widely believed to be the one facing Cena in his last match.

The announcement of his return, however, puts a wrench in the theories about the mystery opponent Nick Aldis had announced for LA Knight on SmackDown.

Former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has also shown interest in being part of this tournament. We’ll have to see if he ends up as one of these mystery opponents or as one of the remaining 4 contestants yet to be confirmed for the competition.