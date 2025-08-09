GUNTHER Says Working Under Vince McMahon Was A ‘Losing Game’

Former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has opened up about the difference between working under Vince McMahon versus the current creative leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, calling the old way a “losing game.”

During an appearance on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, “The Ring General” explained his frustration with the previous creative regime, where one person had the ultimate say on a superstar’s career.

“I feel like Vince [McMahon] was always kinda big on, ‘You gotta want it, you gotta give everything for it,’ and I always felt like if you invest your whole life into something that can only be decided by one person’s decision at the end of the day, that’s like a losing game,” GUNTHER said.

He contrasted that experience with the current environment, which he described as a “healthy culture shift in the business now.” Under the leadership of Triple H, GUNTHER has become one of the most dominant names on the WWE roster, holding the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

His success in the new era has been undeniable. He was chosen to be the opponent for Goldberg’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. In addition, the host of the podcast, The Undertaker, recently stated that if he were to ever come out of retirement for one more match, GUNTHER would be the opponent he would choose.