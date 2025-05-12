GUNTHER To Challenge For WWE World Title Next Month

A massive World Heavyweight Championship match was announced on tonight’s May 12, 2025, episode of WWE Raw. “The Ring General” GUNTHER is now officially slated to challenge the winner of the upcoming title bout between current champion Jey Uso and Logan Paul. This championship encounter will take place on June 9th in Phoenix, Arizona.

The announcement sets the stage for a clash, regardless of who goes over between Uso and Paul at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event. Current World Heavyweight Champion Uso, however, was quick to issue a fiery response to the prospect of facing GUNTHER again, whom he defeated for the title at WrestleMania 41.

“Remind me of my place? My place? I’m in my place! This is my place! I run this place! With this on my arm!” Jey Uso declared on Raw. “I’m gonna handle the YouTuber [Logan Paul]! Then me and the Ring General, we gonna run it back! And I’m gonna walk out this match the same way I walked out of WrestleMania!”

GUNTHER is coming off a win over Pat McAfee at Backlash this past Saturday.