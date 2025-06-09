GUNTHER Wins Back WWE World Heavyweight Title

GUNTHER is once again the World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Jey Uso in the main event of the June 9th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The contest was a hard-hitting rematch from WrestleMania 41, where Uso famously made GUNTHER submit to capture his first World Heavyweight Title. Tonight, however, “The Ring General” reclaimed his throne, ending Jey Uso’s championship reign at 51 days.

After a grueling, back-and-forth battle, GUNTHER was able to counter Uso and lock in his signature sleeper hold. Despite a valiant effort to fight back, Uso eventually passed out from the submission, forcing the referee to stop the match.

The victory marks the beginning of GUNTHER’s second reign as World Heavyweight Champion. RAW went off the air with GUNTHER celebrating in the ring with his newly won championship as pyro erupted in the arena.

There had been speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg may make his return on this show to confront GUNTHER or even cost him the title considering their history and segment at Bad Blood last year. That match is rumored to be happening at Saturday Night’s Main Event next month, which would be Goldberg’s retirement bout.