Latest on GUNTHER Regaining WWE World Title on Raw

GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso to become a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion during the June 9, episode of WWE Raw in an exciting main event. 51 days after losing the gold to Jey at WrestleMania, the Austrian proved his might by forcing Jey to pass out in his dreaded sleeper hold.

The title change from Jey to GUNTHER came from Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports. The plan is for GUNTHER to face Goldberg in the latter’s retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12. Goldberg will return on the June 16, Raw, where fans can expect his feud with GUNTHER to begin.

The idea has always been for GUNTHER vs. Goldberg to air at Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will go head-to0head with AEW All In: Texas. Levesque believed the match would be more captivating as a title match to attract viewers to WWE’s show in the head-to-head battle.

Jey had just two successful title defenses as champion, his first ending as a no contest and his second being at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May against Logan Paul. Now, the era of the Ring General has returned as GUNTHER holds the gold.