Heel Turn Already Discussed For Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe hasn’t even had her first televised match in WWE yet, but plans are already in motion to flip the script on her fast-rising character. The former AEW star Mariah May, now going by Blake Monroe, debuted last month on NXT and was met with major fanfare.

While Monroe is currently positioned as a babyface, a new report from Fightful Select indicates that WWE has bigger moves in mind. According to the report, “a heel run for Blake Monroe on NXT has already been discussed.” While no exact date was revealed, sources confirmed that the turn has been brought up “for the near future.”

WWE reportedly has long-term plans for Monroe on the black-and-gold brand, and it looks like her current role might just be step one. Fans expecting a happy-go-lucky newcomer might want to prepare for something far more ruthless in the coming weeks.

After making a quick impression with an NXT live event appearance, Monroe will officially make her in-ring televised debut at The Great American Bash on July 12. She is set to team with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace to take on NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.