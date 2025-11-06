Hernando Wrestling Club Honors Bray Wyatt With Memorial Tournament

The Hernando Wrestling Club has announced a heartfelt tribute to the late WWE superstar Bray Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda. The club is renaming its annual high school wrestling tournament to ‘The Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational,’ with the inaugural event scheduled for December 5-6 at Hernando High School in Florida.

In addition to the tournament renaming, the club has established an annual scholarship in Rotunda’s honor. This scholarship will be awarded to one senior wrestler each year before the tournament finals, recognizing their achievements and contributions to the sport.

Windham Rotunda was an alum of Hernando High School, where he left a significant impact both as an athlete and a teammate. A representative from the Hernando Wrestling Club shared a personal reflection on Rotunda’s legacy, stating, “Windham was my teammate and one of the most memorable athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. I hope this can be a small tribute to his lasting legacy. He is a true legend and someone we will never forget.”

The club’s decision to honor Rotunda through this tournament and scholarship underscores the profound influence he had during his high school years and beyond. As fans and community members gather for ‘The Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational,’ they will celebrate not only the sport of wrestling but also the enduring legacy of a beloved figure whose impact continues to be felt. The event promises to be a meaningful occasion for all who attend.