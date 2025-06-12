Hikuleo Expected to Make First Backstage Appearance at SmackDown

Hikuleo is reportedly set to be backstage at tomorrow’s SmackDown, marking a significant development for the WWE talent who has remained off television since signing with the company.

According to PWInsider.com, the former NJPW star will be present backstage at the June 13th SmackDown taping. This would represent Hikuleo’s first backstage appearance since joining WWE’s roster in 2024.

Despite signing with WWE over a year ago, Hikuleo has yet to make any on-screen appearances for the company. His backstage presence at SmackDown could signal that WWE is preparing to finally utilize the talent in upcoming programming.

The 6’7″ wrestler, who is the real-life brother of Solo Sikoa and son of Rikishi, brings a strong wrestling pedigree and international experience to WWE’s roster. His extended absence from television since signing has been notable among wrestling fans who have been anticipating his debut.

Tomorrow’s SmackDown will be closely watched to see if Hikuleo’s backstage presence leads to any on-screen developments or if this represents the beginning of his integration into WWE’s active programming.