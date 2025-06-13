Hikuleo Makes WWE Debut Before SmackDown

After a year under contract with WWE, Hikuleo has officially made his in-ring debut for the company. The former NJPW star competed in a match taped for WWE Main Event prior to the June 13th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Lexington, Kentucky.

Hikuleo, who was reported to be backstage at the event, faced Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly. This marks his first official match since signing with WWE in the summer of 2024, an arrival that fans have anticipated for the past several months.

The debut follows a period of speculation regarding his status. Hikuleo signed with WWE shortly after his brothers, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, joined Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline. While his brothers were immediately featured in a prominent storyline on SmackDown, Hikuleo had remained off television, reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center.

At 6-foot-8, Hikuleo brings an intimidating presence to WWE. Given his direct family ties to the most dominant faction in the company, his debut, even on WWE Main Event, is a significant first step. It’s unclear when he will show up on TV.