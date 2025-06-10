Former NJPW Star’s Status Remains Mystery A Year After Last Match

A wrestling star has been missing from the public eye for over a year.

Former NJPW star and a member of the esteemed Anoa’i wrestling family, Hikuleo wrestled his last match for the Japanese promotion back on June 9, 2024.

In the months leading up to this final appearance, fellow NJPW alumni and real-life brothers of the wrestling star, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa joined WWE, becoming part of Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline.

So no one was surprised when only a month later, Fightful Select reported that Hikuleo had officially joined the Endeavor owned promotion as well.

The adaptive son of WWE veteran Haku however has not only failed to make any appearances for the company in the past 12 months but there has not been any solid updates on his status either.

It seems logical that the officials had planned him to be a part of the Bloodline angle but things changed before the 34-year-old could make his first appearance for the company. There were some rumblings of him joining NXT late last year but that story went nowhere either.

The lack of appearances outside of WWE suggests that the wrestling star has survived the recent round of budget cuts that included the release of names such as Carlito and Shotzi from the company.

However, it’s equally surprising that the creative has not come up with an story for the former Bullet Club member despite him being a multi time champion in NJPW.

Both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are currently off TV due to different injuries. We can only hope that Hikuleo will also finally make his debut for the company whenever his brothers return to TV.