Details Of What Happens In The Horror of The Wyatt Sicks Experience

WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks, is a new haunted house experience at the Universal Orlando Resort that launched on August 29. The experience marks a massive crossover between WWE and Universal Studios, but what exactly takes place inside the bone-chilling experience?

On social media, footage has been shared of the Horror of The Wyatt Sicks. Guests are greeted with an image of the faction, followed by Abby the Witch, though not played by Nikki Cross. More members of the faction make themselves known as the attendee makes their way through the venue. There is a replication of a WWE backstage set, a nod to the destruction the group caused during their debut in 2024.

As the attendee makes their way into the Firefly Fun House, they are accosted by Uncle Howdy and Abby the Witch. A series of mintors featuring WWE events plays in a chamber that includes an appearance from The Fiend.

The experience includes several easter eggs for WWE fans to pour over, including a Lily doll on a swing, a nod to Alexa Bliss’ ties to Bray Wyatt. The late Superstar himself appears on the Funhouse TV, as does the lantern carved from his head used by The Fiend.

The experience was a long-time dream for Wyatt, a notorious fan of horror. While he sadly will never get the chance to see his experience in action, his legacy lives on both in and out of the ring.

