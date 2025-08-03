How Seth Rollins’ ‘Ruse of the Century’ at SummerSlam 2025:m Ranks Among WWE’s Greatest Swerves

Seth Rollins’ fake injury storyline that culminated in him dropping his crutches and cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk ranks among WWE’s most memorable swerves this century. Michael Cole’s “Ruse of the Century” moniker draws clear parallels to Rollins’ previous “Heist of the Century” at WrestleMania 31, and the comparison is apt.

The storyline succeeded because it struck the perfect balance between believability and suspicion. While a select group of fans and analysts suspected Rollins’ injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event was fabricated, the majority of the WWE Universe bought into the deception completely. When Rollins hobbled out on crutches after CM Punk’s victory over Gunther, shouting at the new champion in apparent frustration, most fans saw genuine emotion rather than calculated performance. The moment he dropped those crutches and rushed into the ring was pure wrestling theater at its finest.

How It Compares to Other Century-Defining Swerves

The Shield’s Betrayal (2014)

Seth Rollins betraying The Shield remains the most pivotal in-ring moment in wrestling this century. Nearly a decade later, this betrayal continues to drive storylines across WWE programming. When Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose with those chair shots, he didn’t just break up a faction—he fundamentally reshaped WWE’s landscape. The ripple effects include Roman’s evolution into the Tribal Chief, countless championship reigns, and the fact that Shield members have dominated the world title scene throughout the 2020s.

John Cena’s Heel Turn (2025)

After 22 years as WWE’s ultimate babyface—the longest such run in company history—John Cena’s shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber was perhaps the most stunning swerve in over two decades. What made this turn so impactful wasn’t just its execution, but its impossibility. This was supposed to be Cena’s farewell retirement tour, a year of heartfelt goodbyes and nostalgia. Instead, he attacked the WWE Champion and aligned with The Rock, completely rewriting expectations.

The turn worked because WWE finally had a worthy replacement in Cody Rhodes, who had become the company’s emotional center over the previous two years. For the first time in nearly two decades, WWE didn’t need Cena as their top babyface, freeing them to make this unprecedented move.

The Verdict

The “Ruse of the Century” stands as a masterfully executed swerve that successfully fooled most fans while rewarding the skeptical few. Its perfect execution—from the believable injury angle to Rollins’ committed crutch performance—reminded everyone why wrestling swerves work best when they feel both surprising and inevitable in hindsight.

However, it likely falls short of The Shield betrayal in terms of long-term storytelling impact. While Rollins created an unforgettable moment, The Shield’s dissolution fundamentally altered WWE’s trajectory for an entire decade. The “Ruse of the Century” excels in its immediate impact and flawless presentation, cementing its place among the great wrestling swerves of this century.

That Rollins stands at the center of two of this century’s most shocking moments—both as betrayer and deceiver—solidifies his standing as a generational talent whose every move demands the audience’s closest attention.