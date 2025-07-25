How WWE Will Handle Hulk Hogan’s Passing (Report)

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 following an apparent cardiac arrest, marking the end of one of wrestling’s biggest names. Before his passing, WWE had distanced themselves from the Hulkster, leaving fans to wonder what reaction they can expect from the promotion.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, many readers have inquired about WWE’s plans in the wake of Hogan’s death. The report states that WWE intends to honor Hogan as a key part of the WWE family and will highlight his contributions accordingly.

WWE has already put out a statement in addition to a lengthy tribute on WWE.com. With tonight’s SmackDown being WWE’s first event since Hogan’s passing, fans can expect a ten-bell salute and tribute package as typical for the death of high-profile stars.

Hogan’s final live appearance for WWE came at Raw’s Netflix debut where he was booed by the Los Angeles crowd. WWE had taken steps to not have Hogan on-screen following his January segment, and Fightful reports that there were no plans in the works for him to return prior to the Hulkster’s death.

WWE has long honored its legends with respect and ceremony, and Hogan’s tribute will likely be no exception.







