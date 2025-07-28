Bubba the Love Sponge Claims Hulk Hogan’s Inner Circle Hid Health Decline

Tributes continue to pur in for Hulk Hogan following his death on July 24, but one longtime associate has chosen a more controversial approach. On his Bubba Army live stream, radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge claimed that Hogan’s nearest and dearest kept the truth from the Hulkster’s biggest fans.

“They knew he wasn’t going to make it,” Bubba said during the broadcast. “Supporters had a right to know.”

Bubba’s comments come after Hogan’s wife Sky that her husband’s heart was “strong” mere weeks before his passing. Sky shared to TMZ at the time that Hulk was recovering well following neck surgery. Similarly, Jimmy Hart had spoken of how well Hogan’s health was just one day before the Hulkster’s death.

The conflicting narratives have reignited a familiar debate: should celebrities—and those around them—be more transparent about serious health issues, or are they entitled to complete privacy in their final days? The debate is especially fierce for a name like Hogan, who built a fanbase over decades in and out of the ring.

WWE and other promotions have focused on honoring Hogan’s legacy rather than dissect the final days of his life and what was said by who. WWE has confirmed a formal celebration-of-life segment during SummerSlam weekend, while the company gave a touching tribute during WWE SmackDown.

Whether Bubba’s accusations reveal hidden truths or simply stir tabloid speculation, they underscore how polarizing Hogan’s legacy remains—even in death.