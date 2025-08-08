Hulk Hogan Tribute Set For NASCAR Race This Weekend

A Hulk Hogan tribute is coming to NASCAR.

Despite all his controversies, the former face of WWE was one of the most influential stars in pro wrestling history. Tributes have been pouring in from all over the world since the news of his passing came out.

According to a new report from TMZ, one such tribute will be seen at the NASCAR race this weekend, as driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is planning to honor the late Hall of Famer with changes to his car.

Stenhouse Jr. and his Hyak Motorsports team partnered with Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer for a race in June. They said that they’re thrilled to keep building on that relationship.

For the tribute, Ricky and his team will be bringing back the red, white and blue paint job for their No. 47 Chevrolet at “Go Bowling at the Glen” Cup Series event on Sunday at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

In addition to this, the car will also feature a Hulkamania forever design, depicting Hogan in his signature pose of tearing his shirt off.

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 due to acute myocardial infarction. You can check out what his estranged daughter Brooke Hogan said about wanting to be excluded from the will here.